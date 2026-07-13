Czechia gets greenlight for €897m payment from NextGenerationEU

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Czechia’s sixth request for €897 million from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, NextGenerationEU, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Commission said in a release on Monday it found Czechia had satisfactorily met 14 milestones and 38 targets linked to the payment.

The measures covered by the request include cybersecurity, upgrades to heat distribution in district heating systems, climate adaptation, regeneration of brownfield sites, health services and changes to electricity network rules to support “grid flexibility.”

Planned healthcare measures include new facilities for the Centre for Cardiovascular and Transplant Medicine in the South Moravian region.

The request also includes steps to increase participation in colorectal cancer screening and to expand telemedicine and eHealth services.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion.

A payment can follow after that opinion and a formal payment decision by the Commission.

Czechia submitted the payment request on 30 April 2026.

The country’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €8.4 billion in grants and €343 million in loans.

If paid, the latest request would bring total funds disbursed to Czechia under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to €7.7 billion, including €915 million in pre-financing received in September 2021 and a €147 million pre-payment under REPowerEU in December 2023.

All remaining milestones and targets must be implemented by August 2026 and final payment requests submitted by the end of September, ahead of the facility closing at the end of 2026.