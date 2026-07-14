Energy-efficiency upgrades reach one in four EU homes but reveal inequalities

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Nearly a quarter of people in the EU lived in a home that had energy-efficiency improvements carried out in the past five years in 2025.

Some 23.9% of the EU population reported living in a dwelling where energy efficiency had been improved within the previous five years, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The highest shares were recorded in the Netherlands, where 60.5% of people lived in a home with recent upgrades, followed by Denmark (34.0%) and France and Slovenia (both 33.3%).

The lowest levels were seen in Italy (2.6%), Malta (7.8%) and Greece (9.5%).

People at risk of poverty or social exclusion were less likely to report living in a home with energy-efficiency improvements, with 17.4% saying their dwelling had been upgraded compared with 25.6% among those not at risk.

Gap between higher and lower incomes

The largest differences between the two groups were in the Netherlands, where 45.3% of those at risk reported living in an upgraded home compared with 63.3% of those not at risk, Eurostat said.

Cyprus and Denmark also recorded notable gaps, with 16.7% versus 30.3% in Cyprus and 22.9% versus 36.4% in Denmark.