NATO reaffirms unwavering Ukraine support with 'Coalition of the Willing'

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attended a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris on Monday, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rutte told the meeting that continued support for Ukraine remained a top priority for the alliance, the NATO press service reported on Tuesday.

Allies reaffirmed their “unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity” in a declaration agreed at last week’s NATO Summit in Ankara.

NATO countries also pledged €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine this year, and at least the same amount in 2027.

Air and missile defence focus

Rutte urged allies and partners to continue donations to strengthen Ukraine’s air and missile defence in response to recent Russian attacks on Kyiv.

He also attended a meeting of the Anti Ballistic Missile Coalition with Zelenskyy and Macron.

Rutte further attended France’s Bastille Day parade on Tuesday.