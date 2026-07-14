NATO taps AI firms to revolutionise decision-making for military operations

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, known as DIANA, has selected 10 companies to work on new tools intended to support military decision-making.

The companies were chosen under DIANA’s “Decision Superiority for NATO Warfighters” challenge, run in close collaboration with Allied Command Operations (ACO), NATO said on Monday.

ACO is the NATO command responsible for planning and conducting operations.

The selected firms are Matrix Pro Sim, Hadean, Watchtower Labs, Flai, Grist Mill Exchange, Decent Cybersecurity, ETE Technology, Onebrief, Picogrid and Levato AS.

They will develop and demonstrate artificial intelligence and machine learning software — systems that can analyse large amounts of data and learn patterns — designed to support NATO operational planning and execution.

The work will be integrated into a cloud-based environment intended to reflect real-world use cases.

Work to plug into existing NATO platforms

The tools are expected to augment existing AI-enabled digital warfighting platforms, including Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO), which ACO currently uses, NATO said.

The system brings together data from multiple sources to support situational awareness, targeting and operational planning, it added.

Each of the 10 companies will receive EUR 100,000 in contractual funding to support integration and demonstration of their solutions.

The organisations will work with NATO stakeholders, including operational end users, over the coming months, and the projects are due to reach a demonstration phase by December 2026.