EU sanctions tackle Russia’s tech-driven civil rights repression, abusive surveillance

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The EU has sanctioned four individuals and five entities it said were responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia linked to abusive surveillance and the repression of civil society and democratic opposition.

The measures were agreed by the Council of the European Union on Monday, which said the new listings focus on Russia’s use of technology to restrict freedom of expression, access to information and freedom of association.

VK Company, also known as VKontakte, and its subsidiary Communication Platform LLC were listed over their role in developing and managing the phone application Max App, which the Council said operates under supervision by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The app comes pre-installed on all mobile devices sold in Russia and includes “extensive surveillance features” that were later used for repressive actions against users criticising Russia’s war against Ukraine or posting other content banned by authorities.

Three other companies — Citadel, VAS Experts and Norsi-Trans — were also sanctioned for manufacturing, developing and selling hardware and software connected to Russia’s System of Operative Investigative Measures (SORM).

SORM is a surveillance system used to monitor internet and mobile communications, including phone calls, emails, text messages and social networks.

Asset freezes and travel bans

The four individuals listed hold leadership roles in the companies and are therefore responsible for supporting serious human rights abuses and repression in Russia, the Council said.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds available to them, according to the Council. The individuals are also subject to travel bans preventing entry into, or transit through, EU territory.

In total, 98 individuals and seven entities are now listed under the regime, the Council said, adding that the legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions framework was established in March 2024 to target those responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia, following the death of Alexei Navalny.