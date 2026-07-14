First EU Peace Facility aid targets Philippines for rising maritime tensions

Credit: Openverse

The EU Council has approved a €15 million support package for the Philippines to strengthen the country’s maritime security, marking the first assistance measure for the Philippines under the European Peace Facility.

The funding will support the Armed Forces of the Philippines in improving “maritime domain awareness” across the country’s maritime zones, the Council said on Monday, referring to the ability to monitor and understand activity at sea.

The assistance will include non-lethal equipment and related training.

What is the European Peace Facility?

The support is being provided under the European Peace Facility, an EU funding instrument set up in March 2021 to finance the bloc’s foreign and security policy actions in military and defence areas, the Council said.

The facility allows the EU to fund measures intended to strengthen the military and defence capacities of third countries.

The Council stated that the Philippines measure follows the establishment of the EU–Philippines Security and Defence Dialogue in 2025 and subsequent cooperation on maritime security.