EU slaps sanctions over brutal abuses in Russian prisons for Ukrainian captives

Credit: Openverse

The EU has sanctioned 15 individuals and one entity over alleged serious human rights violations against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia.

The measures were imposed under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime and a separate sanctions framework related to the situation in Russia, the Council of the EU announced Monday night.

Eight Russian individuals and one entity were listed for alleged torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in occupied Ukrainian territories

Those sanctioned include Dmitry Neelov, described as first deputy head of the Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region, who was accused of involvement in the torture, beating and humiliation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

Neelov was also described as directly responsible for the mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka on 28 – 29 July 2022 after a Russian attack, by deliberately delaying the evacuation of the wounded.

Alexei Khavetsky, named as head of security at Penal Colony No. 7 in Pakino, Russia, was also listed over allegations of systematic mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including electric shocks, starvation and sexual violence.

Yan Zanevsky, described as an FSB officer, was sanctioned over alleged illegal detention and torture of civilians in occupied parts of Ukraine, including the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Taganrog detention centre also sanctioned

The listed entity is Pre-trial detention centre-2 Taganrog (SIZO 2), which the Council said has been used to hold Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, including journalists and women, who were subjected to systemic torture that led to deaths.

It cited the case of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who it said died in the facility after a year of detention and showed numerous signs of torture.

Separately, seven more individuals were sanctioned under the EU’s Russia-related human rights regime: the Council said it targeted Alexander Gnutov, head of Penal Colony No. 10 in the village of Udarny, five of his deputies, and the head of the colony’s medical unit, Galina Mokshanova, over abuse of prisoners by staff there, including Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

An asset freeze applies to those listed, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them.

The individuals are also subject to a travel ban that prevents entry into or transit through EU territory.