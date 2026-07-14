EU launches pivotal accession talks with Ukraine on trade, defence alignment

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The EU has opened accession negotiations with Ukraine on the “external relations” policy cluster, covering how Kyiv would align its international, trade and defence policies with the bloc.

The step formally opens talks on Cluster 6 in the EU’s accession negotiation framework, a system that groups areas of EU law and policy into themed sets for candidate countries to negotiate and adopt, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday.

The cluster includes two negotiating chapters: Chapter 30 on external relations, which covers the EU’s common commercial policy, humanitarian aid and development cooperation; and Chapter 31 on foreign, security and defence policy, which includes alignment with EU foreign policy positions, political declarations, sanctions and other restrictive measures.

Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for European affairs, said the cluster was opened “two weeks into the Irish presidency” and “one month since the opening of Cluster 1.”

What happens next in the talks

Benchmarks have been set for the future provisional closure of the two chapters, the Council said, without detailing them.

Progress will continue to be monitored throughout negotiations on how Ukraine aligns with and implements the EU “acquis” — the body of EU laws and rules — and relevant European standards.

Talks on Cluster 1, known as “Fundamentals”, were opened at a previous accession conference in Luxembourg on 15 June 2026.

Under the EU’s revised accession methodology introduced in 2020, negotiations are divided into six clusters, and there are 33 chapters in total.