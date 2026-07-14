European action expands as non-EU nations back new sanctions over Ukraine war

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Nine European countries outside the EU have aligned themselves with the bloc’s latest restrictive measures targeting people and organisations linked to actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The Council of the European Union adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1364 on 15 June 2026, , according to a statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The decision is part of the EU’s “restrictive measures” — its term for sanctions such as asset freezes and travel bans — related to the war in Ukraine.

The earlier Decision (CFSP) 2026/614 imposed restrictive measures against nine people and 45 entities it said were responsible for actions undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Those measures were linked in particular to involvement in Russia’s military-industrial complex and “shadow fleet”, a term used for ships involved in moving goods such as oil in ways that can evade restrictions, the EU said.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the Council decision, the statement said.

They said they would ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The European Union stated that it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.