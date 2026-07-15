EU sends Washington a 'long list' of products with a view to reducing tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen meeting US President Donald Trump to discuss the EU-US trade deal signed in the summer of 2025. Credit: Belga

The European Commission has sent the United States a long list of export products for which it wants lower US tariffs or full exemptions, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows the trade deal agreed by the EU and the US last summer, known as the Turnberry agreement.

Under that deal, the EU removed the remaining tariffs on US industrial goods from 1 July. In return, the United States agreed to apply an overall tariff rate of 15% to most European products.

However, the EU is still seeking lower US duties on steel, aluminium and some related products, which can still face surcharges of up to 50% depending on the category.

A Commission spokesperson said progress had been made in the talks on those products.

The EU now wants to explore as many areas as possible where tariffs could be reduced or scrapped in the interests of both sides, the spokesperson said, noting that this was included in last summer’s joint statement.

The spokesperson said there was clear political willingness on both sides to move the issues forward for the benefit of exporters and consumers.

He did not confirm whether the list included products mentioned in media reports, such as Roquefort or pecorino.

The Commission said the list had been drawn up in consultation with member states, MEPs and industry.

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