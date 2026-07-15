Young women lead digital skills in EU, but men outpace in Malta

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Three in four young people aged 16 to 24 in the EU had at least basic digital skills in 2025.

The figure stood at 74.6% across the bloc, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

Denmark recorded the highest share, with 92.1% of 16 to 24-year-olds assessed as having at least basic digital skills, followed by Czechia at 91.7% and Malta at 91.5%.

At the lower end, Bulgaria and Romania were the only EU countries below 60%, at 52.8% and 53.3% respectively.

Eurostat’s “basic digital skills” measure covers fundamental abilities to use digital technologies and online tools.

Young women slightly ahead at EU level

Young women aged 16 to 24 were more likely than young men to have at least basic digital skills in 2025, with rates of 75.9% and 73.3% respectively, Eurostat said.

A higher share of young women than young men was recorded in 22 EU countries.

The largest gaps in favour of young women were in Cyprus, where 73.9% of young women had at least basic digital skills compared with 55.1% of young men, a difference of 18.8 percentage points.

Slovenia recorded a gap of 11.6 percentage points (73.5% for young women versus 61.9% for young men) and Austria 9.1 points (82.7% versus 73.6%).

In five countries, young men had higher shares than young women, with the biggest differences in Malta (93.6% versus 89.1%) and Romania (55.1% versus 51.1%).

The figures were published to mark World Youth Skills Day.