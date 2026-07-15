EU advances Moldova accession talks, focusing on trade and defence alignment

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The EU and the Republic of Moldova have opened accession negotiations on the “external relations” cluster, covering how a candidate country aligns its international, trade, and defence policies with the EU.

The step was taken under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, the Council announced on Tuesday.

Irish Minister of State for European affairs and defence Thomas Byrne said the move came a month after talks began on Cluster 1, known as “Fundamentals”, and described Moldova as “a reliable partner” that has made “remarkable progress” since gaining candidate status.

The external relations cluster includes two negotiating chapters. One chapter — External relations — covers alignment with the EU’s common commercial policy, including trade rules, humanitarian aid and development cooperation.

The other chapter — Foreign, security and defence policy — covers alignment with the EU’s foreign policy positions, political declarations, sanctions and other restrictive measures.

How the accession talks are structured

The EU has set benchmarks that would need to be met before the two chapters can be provisionally closed, according to the Council.

Accession negotiations are “merit-based” and Moldova’s progress in aligning with and implementing EU rules and standards will be monitored throughout the process.

Negotiations on Cluster 1 were opened at the second Accession Conference in Luxembourg on 15 June 2026.

Under the EU’s revised accession methodology introduced in 2020, negotiating chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters, with 33 chapters in total.