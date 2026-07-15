EU border plans shift focus, leaving key budget details unresolved

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EU member states have agreed a partial negotiating position on draft rules for funding to support migration and asylum, external border management and visas, and internal security in the EU’s next long-term budget cycle from 2028 to 2034.

The position covers three proposed regulations that would set the legal framework for EU financial support in those areas as part of the 2028–2034 multiannual financial framework, or MFF — the EU’s seven-year budget plan, the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

The agreement is described as partial because it does not include the size of the funding envelopes or wider cross-cutting budget issues, which are being negotiated separately as part of the broader MFF talks.

Irish Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the funding should support EU countries implementing the pact on migration and asylum, modernising border management, and tackling crime and terrorism online and offline.

National plans would steer spending

Under the proposals, EU support for migration, border management and internal security would be delivered through national and regional partnership plans, replacing the approach used in the current 2021–2027 budget cycle, the Council said.

Each member state would draw up a single comprehensive plan setting out planned investments and reforms, it added.

On migration and asylum, the EU funding would support the common European asylum system and measures linked to legal migration, integration and social inclusion.

The plans would also cover solidarity between member states and support returns, including readmission and reintegration in non-EU countries.

On borders and visas, the support would focus on managing the EU’s external borders and visa processing and contributing to the functioning of the Schengen area, where most EU countries allow passport-free travel.

On internal security, the objectives include preventing and combating threats such as serious and organised crime, terrorism, violent extremism and cybercrime, as well as improving information exchange and law enforcement cooperation.

The draft rules also add an objective on strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure against hostile acts.

The Council said its position would give member states more flexibility by allowing them to focus funding on the objectives most relevant to their needs, rather than contributing to each one.

The agreement gives the Council a mandate to begin negotiations with the European Parliament, while the eventual budget allocations will depend on the final MFF deal.

The European Commission proposed the three regulations on 16 July 2025, and the Council said an overall MFF agreement before the end of 2026 would allow legislation to be adopted in 2027 so funding can start without interruption in January 2028.