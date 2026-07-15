After 35 years, EU nitrate law praised but faces calls for change

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EU rules designed to curb nitrate pollution from agriculture have remained effective since they were introduced in 1991, according to a new evaluation published by the European Commission.

The review — the first comprehensive assessment of the Nitrates Directive since its adoption 35 years ago — said the law has helped protect rivers, lakes, groundwater and marine waters from pollution caused by nitrates from farming, the Commission noted in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Excess nutrients in water remain among Europe’s most serious environmental challenges, with harmful effects on biodiversity and drinking water resources, the Commission pointed out.

The evaluation found the directive has driven better nutrient management and contributed to reductions in nitrate pollution in many parts of the EU.

It also said the law provides an EU-wide baseline and focuses action on areas where pollution, or the risk of pollution, is greatest.

Scope to simplify rules for farmers

The Commission said it had identified opportunities to simplify how the directive is implemented, reduce administrative burden and improve outcomes for farmers and the environment.

It added it would work with member states on best practices, including around “calendar” farming practices, easing requirements for small farms and improving nutrient management in ways adapted to local conditions.

The evaluation was published alongside updated country reports covering the 2020–2023 period, which include recommendations for member states.

Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall declared: “Today’s evaluation shows that it remains necessary and relevant, but also that we can simplify implementation in the Member States.”

Under the directive, member states must monitor water quality, identify waters affected by nitrate pollution or at risk, designate nitrate vulnerable zones and set action programmes that can include rules on manure storage, limits on fertiliser application and restrictions on spreading when plants cannot absorb nutrients effectively.