EU crackdown intensifies as member states face legal action over missed law deadlines

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The European Commission has launched legal action against a range of EU countries over delays in writing several recently adopted EU laws into national legislation, giving them two months to respond.

The Commission said it is sending “letters of formal notice” — the first step in an infringement procedure — to member states that have not told Brussels what measures they have taken to transpose 15 EU directives into domestic law by the relevant deadlines.

If countries do not provide a satisfactory reply within two months, the Commission said it may move to the next stage by issuing a “reasoned opinion”, a formal request to comply with EU law.

Among the measures cited is the revised Single Permit Directive, which sets rules for a combined residence and work permit for non-EU workers, including a 90-day deadline for decisions on applications.

Letters are being sent to 17 member states for failing to communicate complete transposition of the Single Permit Directive (EU) 2024/1233 by the 21 May 2026 deadline.

The Commission has also opened procedures against 16 member states over the Reception Conditions Directive (EU) 2024/1346, which sets minimum standards for living conditions for people seeking international protection.

Wider set of infringement cases

Fourteen member states are also being contacted over rules designed to protect people facing strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs — legal actions described by the Commission as abusive claims intended to silence people working in the public interest such as journalists and civil society groups.

In another case, letters are being sent to 23 member states over failure to notify full transposition of the Environmental Crime Directive (EU) 2024/1203 by 21 May 2026.

All 27 EU member states are receiving letters over incomplete transposition of the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EU) 2024/1275, which Member States had to notify by 29 May 2026.

The Commission said the buildings directive includes requirements such as minimum energy performance standards for non-residential buildings, renovation “trajectories” for homes, and provisions linked to solar energy and sustainable mobility infrastructure in buildings.

Other procedures announced include cases over updated roadside checks for vehicles carrying dangerous goods, changes linked to the “Listing Act” rules for EU capital markets, and directives setting minimum standards for national equality bodies.