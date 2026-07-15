EU presents new approach to tourism in protected Natura 2000 areas

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New European Commission guidelines set out how tourism can be managed in Natura 2000 protected areas while safeguarding habitats and species.

Tourism generated about €807 billion across the EU in 2024 and supported more than 20 million jobs, the Commission said in its release on Tuesday.

Natura 2000 is the EU’s network of protected sites, covering more than 27,000 locations across member states and described as the world’s largest network of protected areas by the Commission.

Visitor activity within Natura 2000 sites generates an estimated €50 billion to €85 billion a year and sustains up to two million full-time equivalent jobs, particularly in rural, coastal and mountainous regions.

Planning visits and protecting wildlife

The Commission stated that the guidelines are intended for site managers and national authorities and focus on balancing economic activities — including tourism — with conservation and restoration goals.

They include advice on preventing increased pressures on habitats and species that can result from visitor numbers in protected areas.

The document also highlights the growing role of ecotourism — defined as travelling responsibly to natural areas in a way that conserves the environment and benefits local communities.