EU backs €65m boost to Spanish agriculture aid schemes amid fuel price fallout

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The European Commission has approved changes to two Spanish state aid schemes and a combined €65 million budget increase to help agricultural and fishing businesses facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The revised support package for agricultural producers has been increased by €55 million, taking the total budget to €109 million, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The period covered by the scheme has also been extended to run from 1 July to 31 December 2026, and the way the aid is calculated has been changed.

A separate scheme for fishing companies has been increased by €10 million, bringing its total budget to €35 million, and its aid calculation has also been modified.

How the EU cleared the changes

The Commission said it approved the amendments under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to give time-limited support in response to disruption linked to the Middle East crisis.

It assessed the Spanish changes under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows support for certain economic activities under specific conditions.

Non-confidential versions of the decisions are due to be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case numbers SA.123882 and SA.123883.