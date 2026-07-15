EU pilots €14.5m plan to retrain car workers facing unemployment challenges

Credit: Unsplash

Six pilot projects backed by the European Commission have been launched to support nearly 1,000 car industry workers in Europe who are at risk of unemployment.

The projects have a total budget of €14.5 million and will offer on-the-job training and support into new roles in sectors described as growing, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

Partners in 10 countries — Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — will implement the projects.

The pilots sit under a new initiative called the Skills Guarantee, one of the actions under the Commission’s “Union of Skills” programme.

Testing new ways to move workers into new jobs

The projects will test models intended to make job-to-job transitions easier by bringing together training providers, public authorities and employers, the Commission said.

They will trial methods for identifying skills needs, aligning personalised training with labour market demand, and helping people move directly from one job to another.

The Commission said the pilots are also intended to generate evidence on which approaches work, for whom, and under what conditions, including how to deliver training that is accessible and tailored to different learners.

The work is expected to feed into plans for a future European Skills Guarantee linked to a proposed European Competitiveness Fund for the EU’s next long-term budget period, 2028 – 2034.

Roxana Mînzatu, an Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, said: “With the signature of these six pilot projects, we are starting concrete work to provide targeted support to people, so that they can build their future in a changing economy.”