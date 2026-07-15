EU clears German-Dutch energy contracting venture, citing no competition concerns

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between Germany’s EGC Energie und Gebäudetechnik Control GmbH & Co. KG and Dutch company Ten Brinke CCS B. V.

The deal concerns energy contracting in Germany, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

EU merger rules require the Commission to review certain transactions to assess whether they could significantly reduce competition in the single market.

No competition concerns found

The Commission stated that it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position would be limited following the deal.

The case was reviewed under the simplified merger procedure, which is used for mergers and joint ventures that are unlikely to pose competition problems.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public competition case register under case number M.12437.