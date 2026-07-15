EU commemorates victims of worsening climate crisis impacts

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The EU held its annual Day for the Victims of the Global Climate Crisis on Wednesday, bringing together European Commission representatives, the European Environment Agency, the World Health Organisation and other institutions to commemorate people who have died or been affected by the climate crisis.

Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera and Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra delivered remarks by video message, the Commission said in a release.

A high-level panel discussion focused on resilience — measures to help communities prepare for, withstand and recover from extreme weather — as well as protecting people and advancing strategies for extreme weather events.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, the Commission noted.

Record heat in June

Western Europe recorded its hottest June on record, Copernicus data showed, while June was the second-warmest globally.

Successive heatwaves with record-breaking temperatures have been experienced globally and “in particular in Europe.”

The Commission said it is designing a new integrated framework for European climate resilience, which is set to be adopted in late 2026.

Public support for climate action remains strong across the EU, according to the 2026 Spring Eurobarometer cited by the Commission.