NATO affirms ambitious goal to boost defence spending before EU committee

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska addressed the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence in Brussels on Wednesday, outlining outcomes from NATO’s summit in Ankara.

Shekerinska briefed MEPs and answered questions during the committee meeting, the NATO press service reported on Wednesday.

She told lawmakers NATO allies are working towards investing 5% of GDP in defence by 2035.

European allies and Canada are already investing about 4% of their GDP in defence and security, around one year into what she described as a 10-year project.

Defence spending and support for Ukraine

More than $50 billion in new procurements were secured at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum — a meeting focused on defence production and purchasing — NATO said.

Allies also pledged €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026, and at least the same amount in 2027.