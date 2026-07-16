Non-EU countries pledge compliance with EU sanctions on chemical weapons

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Nine non-EU European countries have said they will align with an EU decision expanding sanctions related to the proliferation and use of chemical weapons.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1542 on 3 July 2026, amending an earlier sanctions decision from 2018 covering restrictive measures linked to chemical weapons, according to a statement issued on Thursday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Restrictive measures are EU sanctions, which can include asset freezes and travel bans, applied to designated individuals or entities under EU law.

The Council decision added six people to the list of individuals and organisations subject to those measures.

Countries say they will align with EU sanctions decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision, according to the EU statement.

They said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.