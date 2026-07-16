EU greenlights €41m aid for Greek farmers as Middle East crisis peaks

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved a €41 million Greek State aid scheme to support agricultural companies facing higher fertiliser prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support is for businesses involved in the primary production of agricultural products — meaning farms and other producers at the first stage of the food supply chain, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

Aid will be paid as direct grants covering 15% of the total cost of fertilisers bought between 15 March 2026 and 31 August 2026.

Payments will be capped at €50,000 per beneficiary.

The scheme was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, known as METSAF, which was adopted on 29 April 2026.

What is the EU framework behind the decision?

METSAF allows EU member states to support parts of the economy considered exposed to the effects of the Middle East crisis, including agriculture, fisheries, transport and energy-intensive industries, according to the Commission.

The framework is due to run until 31 December 2026, with its content, scope and duration kept under review.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.123889 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.