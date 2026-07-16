EU outlines €6.5m plan for displaced workers in Belgium, Spain

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The European Commission has proposed €6.5 million in EU funding to support 1,928 workers dismissed in Belgium and Spain, using the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers.

The package includes support for 1,257 workers in Belgium who lost their jobs after hypermarket chain Cora ceased activities in December 2025 following several years of financial difficulties, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Measures planned for the Belgian workers include career counselling, skills certification, training and financial allowances for people wishing to start a business.

The total estimated cost in Belgium is €4.5 million, with 85% — €3.8 million — proposed from the EU fund and 15% — €674,376 — from the Walloon Public Employment Service, it added. Belgian authorities began supporting affected workers in September 2025, and the EU funding can cover eligible costs retroactively.

Support for car sector job losses in Galicia

In Spain, the Commission proposal covers 671 workers dismissed across 20 companies in the automotive sector in the province of Galicia.

The Commission said the sector in Galicia has been affected by trade and supply chain disruptions and by investment being redirected towards electrified vehicle platforms.

Support measures in Spain would include career guidance, job-search help and training, alongside financial support for commuting costs and carers of dependent people, and allowances to take part in skills training.

A return-to-work incentive of €200 a month for up to six months is also included in the proposal.

The total estimated cost in Spain is €3.2 million, with 85% — €2.7 million — proposed from the EU fund and 15% — €480,900 — from the Galician regional government.

Spanish authorities are set to begin providing the support on 1 September 2026.

The proposals now need approval from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

The EU fund has been mobilised in 192 cases since 2007, making €737 million available to support more than 185,000 people across 20 member states.