EU accepts X's overhaul plan but flags critical gaps in compliance

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The European Commission has accepted X’s action plan to meet transparency and research data access rules under the EU’s Digital Services Act.

The plan covers changes to X’s advertising repository — a database showing adverts served on the platform — and access to public data for approved researchers, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

X committed to improving the advertising repository after the Commission found the platform was in breach of the Digital Services Act and issued a fine in December 2025.

The company’s planned changes include better search features, faster response times, publishing more information about advertisements, and enabling access to the repository through an API — a tool that lets researchers and developers automatically retrieve data.

Eligible researchers are also set to get “effective access” to public data, with X planning to speed up and improve its screening process for applications and provide access free of charge.

X also plans to update its terms so they do not contractually prohibit eligible researchers from scraping public data — collecting publicly available information from the site.

Audit and oversight

An independent external audit will assess the changes, and X must submit the results to the Commission.

If the audit identifies recommendations, X will be required to implement them in full, according to the Commission.

The Board for Digital Services — an EU body involved in coordinating oversight of the Digital Services Act — was consulted and gave its opinion on 15 June.

The Board considered the proposed changes partially adequate, but said X’s audit measures and the overall action plan were insufficient to address the infringements.

The Commission said it clarified several points that X must consider when implementing the plan following the Board’s opinion.

X has six months to implement the measures and must then issue and submit an audit to the Commission.

The Commission will monitor progress and update the Board and national Digital Services Coordinators on the implementation and its monitoring activities.