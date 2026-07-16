EU's new migration rules face mixed progress as Italy lags behind transfers

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The European Commission has published its first assessment of how EU countries are applying new asylum responsibility rules, covering the first three weeks since the Pact on Migration and Asylum began to apply on 12 June 2026.

The assessment looks at how member states identified as being under migratory pressure — and receiving support under the first Annual Migration Management Cycle — are using the new EU rules for transferring responsibility for asylum cases, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Cyprus and Spain have “adequate” operational co-operation in applying the responsibility rules, according to the Commission.

Greece has started to address past practices and has shown readiness to implement the rules effectively.

Italy has made “significant efforts” to prepare for the new system, but further steps are needed to ensure transfers happen in practice.

Next review due in October

The Commission said the findings are preliminary because the rules have been in force for less than a month.

It declared it will continue monitoring implementation using information provided by member states, with the next assessment due in October 2026.

The Pact on Migration and Asylum sets out a legal framework intended to balance solidarity and responsibility between EU member states.