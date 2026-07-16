EU gives green light to Greek bank’s insurance takeover after competition check

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has approved Eurobank S.A.’s acquisition of sole control of Eurolife FFH Life Insurance S.A., with both companies based in Greece, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal mainly concerns insurance products and services, the Commission said.

No competition concerns

The Commission concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies have limited market positions resulting from the proposed deal.

The case was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12485.