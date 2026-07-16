EU unveils funding tools to bolster Ukraine's defence and industrial aims

Credit: European Commission on X

Financing options under the EU’s Ukraine Facility have been presented to support dual-use and defence-related projects in Ukraine.

The opportunities were outlined at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum, where representatives of the EU, financial institutions and industry discussed how EU-backed financial instruments could help mobilise funding for Ukraine’s industrial capacity, innovation and resilience, the European Commission reported on Wednesday.

The Commission said the financing is available under Pillar II of the Ukraine Facility, which includes the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) — a package of EU-backed tools designed to help attract investment by reducing risk for lenders and investors.

Programmes channelled through national finance bodies

Ongoing and upcoming UIF financing programmes open to dual-use companies were highlighted during the session, according to the Commission.

The programmes are being delivered through the National Development Institution of Ukraine, France’s public investment bank Bpifrance, Finland’s state-owned financier Finnvera and Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Poland’s state development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, and Czechia’s Národní rozvojová banka.

A brochure outlining Pillar II financing programmes available for dual-use companies has been published online.