€50m EU-backed water reform targets Modena’s ageing infrastructure, service gaps

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The European Investment Bank has signed a €50 million financing agreement with Italian multiutility AIMAG to fund upgrades to water services in the province of Modena serving about 200,000 people.

The money will support more than 200 upgrades to water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment infrastructure across AIMAG’s service area, according to the European Investment Bank.

Planned work includes upgrading and expanding water and sewerage networks and strengthening wastewater treatment plants.

The programme also includes measures to reduce water losses and to digitalise operational management using monitoring systems.

The financing is backed by InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme.

“Investing in water infrastructure means strengthening local areas’ ability to provide essential services and address the challenges posed by climate change,” Gilles Badot, the EIB’s Director of Public Sector Operations, stated.

Upgrades planned across Modena area

AIMAG said the funds will support work over the coming years including renewing and laying new water and sewerage pipelines, upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment plants, and introducing remote-control technologies intended to improve predictive maintenance and service continuity.

The multiutility operates in 27 municipalities and provides water, environmental, energy, technology and public lighting services — directly and through subsidiaries — for more than 290,000 people, AIMAG added.

The EIB said it supported Italian utilities with €837 million in 2025, including loans and financing agreements with companies such as MM S.p.A., SMAT, CAP Group, BrianzAcque, Acqua Novara.VCO, Azienda Comprensoriale Acquedottistica S.p.A., and ACEA.