EU calls for inclusive political reform as Syria charts uncertain transition

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The inaugural session of Syria’s People’s Assembly is another step in the country’s political transition, the European Union said in a statement issued by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The assembly is expected to play a key role in addressing “the legitimate aspirations of all components” of Syrian society, the EU stated.

It added that one of the body’s major tasks, within what it described as a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led transition, would be adopting a new constitution and contributing to reforms.

The success of the political transition would depend in part on whether the assembly can help pave the way for an inclusive political system based on the rule of law, political pluralism and transparent elections, enabling participation by all Syrians without discrimination and upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Institutions, accountability and aid

Building functioning and representative public institutions, as well as advancing accountability and transitional justice — a term used for processes addressing abuses after conflict or authoritarian rule — would be key for national reconciliation and long-term stability.

The EU said it remains committed to a peaceful, stable and inclusive Syrian transition and to the country’s recovery and reconstruction, alongside humanitarian aid to provide basic services to people in need.

The EU and its member states declared that they are ready to engage with the People’s Assembly and its members to support capacity building and good governance, and to work together on shared goals including respect for international law and the UN Charter.

It reiterated its commitment to deepen EU–Syria partnership “to the benefit of the Syrian people”, including moving towards a possible future Association Agreement and the reintegration of Syria into the Euro-Mediterranean space and global trade and connectivity networks.