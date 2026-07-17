EU renews MH17 justice call as Russia contests reparations years later

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The European Union has renewed its call for Russia to accept responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, 12 years after the aircraft was shot down, killing all 298 people on board.

The anniversary is marked on 17 July, with the EU paying tribute to the victims — 298 people including 80 children, from 17 nationalities — and offering condolences to their families and loved ones, according to a statement issued on Friday by the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU said it continued to support efforts to establish “truth, justice and accountability” in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2166.

New legal decisions in 2025 found Russia responsible for the downing and the deaths of those on board, the EU said.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled on 9 July 2025 that Russia was responsible for the downing of MH17 and for additional suffering caused to victims’ relatives.

The ECtHR unanimously found that Russia violated the European Convention on Human Rights and said the court could now determine the consequences and any damages payable.

ICAO decision and reparations talks

The EU also cited a decision by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — a UN agency that sets global aviation standards — which concluded on 12 May 2025 that Russia was responsible for the downing and the deaths of 298 people on board.

The ICAO Council found Russia breached an international law prohibition on using weapons against civil aircraft in flight.

In a decision rendered on 30 June 2025, the council ordered Australia and the Netherlands, and Russia, to enter into good faith negotiations on full reparations.

Australia and the Netherlands asked Russia in August 2025 to immediately enter negotiations on full reparation and other legal consequences under the Chicago Convention — the treaty underpinning international civil aviation rules — but Russia did not respond.

Instead, Russia began proceedings on 18 September 2025 against Australia and the Netherlands at the International Court of Justice, using its right to appeal ICAO Council decisions.

The EU again called on Russia to cooperate with efforts “to serve justice” in the statement issued to mark the anniversary.