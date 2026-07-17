EU and Ukraine unite on drones as Russia ramps up production

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has launched an EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance to bring European and Ukrainian organisations together on drone and counter-drone technology.

The Commission said in a statement on Friday that the Alliance was officially launched during the third EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum in Kyiv.

It will link companies, start-ups, researchers, armed forces and other users from EU countries and Ukraine.

Counter-drone systems are technologies used to detect, disrupt or stop hostile drones.

The Alliance will begin implementing the “EU-Ukraine Drone Deal”, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on 15 July.

The Commission said the deal includes building joint ventures between Ukrainian and European companies and speeding up the development and production of next-generation drones and counter-drone systems.

The first meeting of the 18 founding members is scheduled to take place in Brussels in September.

Who is involved

The Commission said the founding members were selected after an open call for expressions of interest, with applications closing on 25 May 2026.

Companies from EU member states named as founding members include ORQA d.o.o., Indra Group, Fincantieri, WB Electronics/WB Group, Destinus, Delair, RSI Europe, TERMA A/S and Quantum Systems.

Ukrainian members listed include Skyfall Industries, Greentech Harvest, Tencore, Deviro, Vyriy Industry, ATHLON AVIA, TEHAVTOFART PIVDEN (TAF Industries), UFORCE and F-Drones.

Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said work would begin “without any delay” to implement the “EU-Ukraine Drone Deal”, adding that joint efforts should increase as “Russia is scaling up its drone production volumes.”