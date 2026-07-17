EU bans destruction of unsold clothes, targeting textile waste and emissions

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Large companies in the EU will be banned from destroying unsold clothes, clothing accessories and shoes from Sunday 19 July under new rules designed to keep more products in use.

The ban applies under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which entered into force in July 2024, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Medium-sized companies are expected to follow in July 2030, it added.

An estimated 4% to 9% of unsold textiles in Europe are destroyed each year before they are ever worn, generating around 5.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Companies covered by the rules will be required to prioritise selling unsold goods, donating them to charities or social enterprises, or preparing them for reuse.

Limited exceptions and new disclosure requirement

Destruction will only be allowed in specified circumstances and must be carried out in line with the waste treatment hierarchy — a framework that prioritises prevention, reuse and recycling over disposal.

The Commission said it adopted measures in February 2026 setting out when destruction can be permitted, including for safety reasons or because a product is damaged.

Businesses will also have to disclose information about unsold consumer products they discard as waste, in what the Commission described as the “simplest possible way” without adding extra administrative burden.