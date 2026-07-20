EU boosts funding for African transitional justice amid renewed calls for ICC backing

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The EU has reiterated its support for the International Criminal Court and for transitional justice work in South Sudan, including funding for regional and global programmes, in remarks marking the International Day of International Criminal Justice.

Lothar Jaschke, the EU’s Charge d’Affaires in South Sudan, said he remembered the launch of judicial reforms in the country based on recommendations from the Judicial Review Committee, which the EU supported, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on monday.

He declared that the EU backed efforts towards an “accessible, independent, impartial and effective justice system for all” in South Sudan, according to the EU Delegation to South Sudan.

The International Day of International Criminal Justice is marked on 17 July, the date the Rome Statute establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC) was adopted.

Funding for transitional justice and global anti-impunity work

The EU said it was “resolved to defend the integrity of the Rome Statute and the universality and independence of the Court”, and called on states to cooperate with the ICC.

It also said it supports transitional justice initiatives, including in South Sudan, through a three-year regional programme worth €5 million that is managed by the EU Delegation to the African Union.

The programme’s core objective is to support the “domestication” of the African Union Transitional Justice Policy — meaning efforts to incorporate the policy into national frameworks — and the implementation of a related roadmap.

The project includes support for Victim Support Groups and work engaging young people in transitional justice through digital storytelling.

At a global level, the EU said it launched a €21 million project in 2024 to fight impunity for international crimes and to build awareness of and support for the ICC and its mandate.