EU and Ethiopia pledge closer ties amid shifting regional security challenges

Credit: EEAS

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited Addis Ababa on 15 July for talks with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos.

The meetings covered the EU – Ethiopia partnership and potential areas for closer cooperation on “shared priorities,” the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

Kallas also met members of EuroCham Ethiopia to discuss EU – Ethiopia trade and investment with European companies operating in the country.

She held separate engagements with staff from the EU Delegation to Ethiopia and the EU Delegation to the African Union.

Security issues raised in talks

Regional security was a focus of the discussions, with Kallas saying she and Ethiopian leaders spoke about the war in Sudan and the threat posed by Al-Shabaab in Somalia, according to her statement published by the EU Delegation to Ethiopia.

She said the talks also covered “Iran’s attacks on its neighbours” and Russia’s war against Ukraine and its effects beyond Europe.

Kallas described Ethiopia as “a valued partner for the European Union” during the visit, the EU Delegation to Ethiopia said.