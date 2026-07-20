Monday 20 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU trade fuels record 31.6m jobs as US demand leads the way

Monday 20 July 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU trade fuels record 31.6m jobs as US demand leads the way
Credit: Unsplash

About 31.6 million people in the EU were employed in 2024 because of demand for EU goods and services from countries outside the bloc.

That represented 14.4% of total EU employment, up from 22.6 million jobs — or 11.5% of the total — in 2010, Eurostat reported on Monday.

It also noted an increase in the EU’s gross value added linked to foreign final use — a measure of the value generated in the EU economy.

Domestic value added tied to products ultimately used outside the EU rose from €1.3 trillion in 2010 to €2.8 trillion in 2024.

The share of total EU gross value added associated with this foreign final use increased from 13.3% in 2010 to 17.2% in 2024.

US demand linked to the largest share of EU jobs

Trade connected to final demand in the United States supported 6.0 million EU jobs in 2024 — 19.1% of the employment linked to non-EU final use — and generated €585.8 billion in EU value added, Eurostat said.

The UK ranked second for employment, linked to 3.4 million EU workers, or 10.6% of the total tied to foreign final use.

China ranked third for employment at 3.1 million EU workers — 9.8% of the total — while it placed second for value added at €289.8 billion.

The UK was third for EU value added in foreign final use, accounting for €276.0 billion, or 9.9%.

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