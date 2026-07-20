NATO’s Defence College marks milestone amid focus on leadership, adaptation

Credit: NATO

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, visited the NATO Defense College in Rome from 15 to 17 July for the institution’s 75th anniversary events, a change of command and a graduation ceremony.

The NATO Defense College was founded in 1951 and marked 75 years in 2026, alongside 60 years since it moved from Paris to Rome in 1966, the alliance press service informed on Saturday.

Speaking during the visit, Cavo Dragone described the college’s long-running role in developing military and security leaders, saying: “Leadership. Judgement. Purpose. That is exactly what this College has been producing for seventy-five years.”

He also linked the college’s work to the “adaptation and delivery” outcomes of NATO’s recent summit in Ankara, adding: “The NDC is not simply a place of learning; it is where NATO builds its intellectual readiness.”

Change of command and graduation

The visit included a change of command at the college, with Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen handing over as Commandant to Lieutenant General Jérôme Goisque, NATO said.

“The flag will pass, the mission will continue, and the NATO Defense College will remain essential to the future of this Alliance,” Cavo Dragone said.

He also attended the graduation ceremony for Senior Course 148, telling course members: “You leave as something more – strategic leaders with thirty-four nations in your address book and one Alliance in your instincts.”