NATO closes misconduct probe, clears senior leaders

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An independent investigation into alleged misconduct by senior leaders at NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency has concluded that the claims were not substantiated.

The allegations concerned the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which helps Allies buy and sustain equipment and services, and had been leaked to the media in recent months, the alliance press service said in a statement on Friday.

An independent investigator was commissioned to examine the claims after a preliminary assessment, before a full investigation was carried out.

The findings were presented to the Agency Supervisory Board and then passed to the NATO Secretary General.

The investigation found that allegations against NSPA’s senior leadership, including its General Manager Stacy Cummings, were not substantiated. The case has now been closed.

NATO cites focus on fraud and corruption prevention

NATO said it remained committed to running the organisation in ways that prevent fraud, corruption and misconduct, adding that some related work is conducted in closed settings to protect classified information and personal privacy.

The organisation also stated it was continuing to strengthen its capacity to combat fraud and corruption.

NSPA would continue to play a role in supporting the Alliance as NATO grows the defence industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic, the alliance said.