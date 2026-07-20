EU alleges price-fixing as construction chemicals sector faces cartel claims

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The European Commission has sent formal allegations to several construction chemicals manufacturers and three national trade associations over suspected price-fixing in France, Germany and Spain.

The Commission told the companies of its preliminary view that they breached EU antitrust rules by colluding to increase prices for chemicals used in cement, concrete and mortar, it announced in a statement on Monday.

The case centres on chemical additives for cement and chemical admixtures for concrete and mortar, which are used to improve manufacturing efficiency and enhance performance, durability and workability.

The alleged coordination took place between 2021 and 2022 and involved future price increases, with the Commission citing rising raw material costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The suspected coordination happened in the context of preparing statements within national trade associations intended to justify price rises.

Companies and trade associations named

In France, the Commission sent a Statement of Objections to Cemex, Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Sika and TAM, as well as the trade association SYNAD.

In Germany, the recipients were Cemex, Ha-be, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie, Liesen, Remei and Sika, along with the trade association Deutsche Bauchemie.

In Spain, the Commission named Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC Bauchemie and Sika, and the trade association ANFAH.

A Statement of Objections is a formal step in EU antitrust investigations that sets out the Commission’s concerns and gives the parties a chance to respond.

If the preliminary view is confirmed, the conduct would breach Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which bans cartels and other agreements that restrict competition in the Single Market.

The investigation follows unannounced inspections carried out on 17 October 2023 at companies active in the construction chemicals sector in several EU member states.