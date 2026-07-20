Labour exploitation and AI oversight targeted in EU’s push for 'Quality Jobs Act'

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The European Commission has launched a second-phase consultation with employers and trade unions on a proposed “Quality Jobs Act” that it plans to present later this year.

The Commission said the initiative was announced by its President, Ursula von der Leyen, in her 2025 State of the Union address, and would cover working conditions, workplace health and safety, and workers’ rights across the EU.

The consultation sets out five possible priority areas for EU action, including how algorithmic management and artificial intelligence are used at work, with proposals centred on transparency in automated decision-making and limits on excessive employee monitoring.

It also includes workplace safety rules, with potential updates covering work done away from an employer’s premises — such as telework — and “psychosocial hazards”, which the Commission described as risks including sexual harassment at work.

Subcontracting, transitions and enforcement

Other areas include workers’ rights in subcontracting chains, with a focus on transparency, liability and enforcement to prevent labour exploitation, the Commission said.

The consultation also covers what it called “just” digital and green transitions, with emphasis on skills development and social dialogue as companies adjust to economic change.

A fifth area concerns enforcement and the role of social partners, including strengthening labour inspections, sanctions for employers that do not comply with rules, and social dialogue.

The second-phase consultation will run until 28 September, and social partners can choose to start negotiations to reach a joint agreement after it concludes.

A first-stage consultation ran in December 2025 and January 2026 and received input from 34 EU-level social partners — 12 trade unions and 22 employer organisations.

“Consulting social partners is a crucial step in shaping policies that protect workers, support businesses, and keep our economy competitive in a changing world,” Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu stated.