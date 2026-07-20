Europol-led raids target alleged cross-border amphetamine labs in Germany, Netherlands

Credit: Europol

Europol said coordinated raids across Germany and the Netherlands have led to arrests in an investigation into a suspected international amphetamine production network.

Searches were carried out at 13 locations — 10 in Germany and three in the Netherlands — in the early hours of 15 July, Europol informed on Friday.

The operation was part of an investigation led by the Krefeld Public Prosecutor’s Office and Mönchengladbach Police in Germany.

Nine suspects of German and Dutch nationality are being investigated over allegations that they procured several tonnes of precursor chemicals — substances used to make drugs — and operated multiple amphetamine laboratories since 2025.

Investigators seized “numerous items of evidence” during the searches, which are now being forensically examined.

Two warehouses in Kaldenkirchen and Niederkrüchten, Germany, were among the suspected production sites searched.

Europol’s role in the operation

Europol provided analytical support during the investigation and hosted several operational meetings, it said.

Two Europol experts specialising in dismantling drug labs were deployed on the day of action to support national authorities in the field, including with chemical detection and operational support.

Authorities involved included police in North Rhine-Westphalia and Mönchengladbach, Dutch Police and Poland’s Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police.