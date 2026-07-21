New NATO deals aim to raise the bar on public sector auditing

Credit: NATO

The International Board of Auditors for NATO (IBAN) has signed three new cooperation agreements with the supreme audit institutions of Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey.

The agreements are Memoranda of Understanding — formal documents setting out how organisations will work together — signed with the Belgian Court of Audit, the Netherlands Court of Audit (Algemene Rekenkamer) and the Turkish Court of Accounts, NATO reported on Monday.

The first deal was signed in Brussels on 10 June during a ceremony hosted by the Belgian Court of Audit’s First President, Hilde François, at the Palace of the Count of Flanders.

A second agreement was concluded in Brussels on 2 July with the Netherlands Court of Audit and signed with its Vice-President, Barbara Joziasse.

The ceremony was attended by a Dutch delegation and the Netherlands’ Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO, Hans Sandee.

What the agreements cover

The third agreement was signed in Ankara on 9 July by the President of the Turkish Court of Accounts, Metin Yener, during the week of the NATO Summit.

NATO said the three agreements set out areas for cooperation including sharing audit methods and experience, exchanging best practice in public sector auditing, developing auditors’ skills, cooperating on public financial management and accountability, and promoting internationally recognised auditing standards.

IBAN Chair Sébastien Lepers stated: “These cooperation agreements represent much more than institutional partnerships. They reflect our shared determination to strengthen professional dialogue, exchange expertise and promote the highest standards of independent public auditing.”