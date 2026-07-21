EU weighs climate rule risks as oil supply crunch tests methane curbs

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The European Commission has issued two new recommendations to help EU countries apply rules to cut methane emissions from the energy sector without disrupting oil and gas supplies.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that can escape through leaks during the production and transport of fossil fuels, and the EU adopted a Methane Regulation in 2024 that also covers emissions linked to imports, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

It stated that the conflict in the Middle East has reduced global oil and gas supply and pushed up prices, forcing the EU to compete for fuel on tighter markets. It added that it is working with member states and industry so the regulation’s rollout “would not in any circumstance undermine” Europe’s security of supply.

The import-related emissions monitoring requirements under the regulation are due to start on 1 January 2027.

How importers can show compliance — and what happens on penalties

The first recommendation sets out ways for oil, gas and coal importers and suppliers to demonstrate compliance with obligations that apply from 1 January 2027, the Commission said.

It added that the guidance does not require “physical tracing” of specific molecules, deliveries or cargoes.

For more complex supply chains, importers can use approaches such as “trace and claim” and “certification” to show they meet requirements.

The second recommendation addresses penalties, after the Commission said most member states have not yet established penalty regimes, leaving companies unable to assess risks tied to sourcing potentially non-compliant oil and gas.

It recommends member states suspend fines for non-compliance for three years — from 2027 to 2029 — to avoid supply disruptions, while keeping all obligations in place and still requiring compliance.

The Commission said it remains ready to take further measures in the coming months if security of supply comes under risk, and that it is closely monitoring European market supplies in cooperation with member states.