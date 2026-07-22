Environmental tax revenue in EU hits €371.9b but falls as share of GDP

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Environmental tax revenue in the EU rose to €371.9 billion in 2024, up 6.1% from €350.4 billion in 2023.

The increase amounted to €21.4 billion year on year, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Despite higher receipts, environmental taxes made up a smaller share of the EU economy than a decade earlier, with the proportion falling from 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014 to 2.1% in 2024.

Over the same period, environmental tax revenue also dropped as a share of total government revenue from taxes and social contributions, from 6.1% to 5.1%.

Energy taxes — levies linked to energy products such as fuels and electricity — were the largest component, bringing in €287.0 billion in 2024, up from €269.3 billion in 2023.

Transport taxes generated €67.0 billion, compared with €64.0 billion the year before, while taxes on pollution and resources totalled €17.9 billion, up from €17.2 billion.

Most countries saw an increase

Environmental tax revenues rose in 22 EU countries in 2024, Eurostat said.

Romania recorded the largest increase at 21.7%, followed by Lithuania at 13.9% and Poland at 12.7%, according to the figures. Hungary also had one of the higher rises, at 12.2%.

Revenues fell in five countries compared with 2023: Sweden (down 17.7%), Slovakia (down 6.1%), Finland (down 3.8%), Greece (down 3.7%) and Bulgaria (down 2.3%).