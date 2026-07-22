Wednesday 22 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU fuel inflation slows but remains high, with stark country contrasts

Wednesday 22 July 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU fuel inflation slows but remains high, with stark country contrasts
Credit: Unsplash

Fuel and lubricant prices for personal transport in the EU rose 13.7% in June 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier.

The annual increase followed rises of 20.8% in April 2026 and 20.7% in May 2026, compared with April and May 2025, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Prices were higher year-on-year in every EU country in June, though the pace of increase was slower than in May, when four countries recorded annual inflation above 30% for this category.

The largest year-on-year increases in June were in Bulgaria (26.0%), Lithuania (23.5%), Romania (23.1%), Finland (22.0%) and Luxembourg (20.7%).

Hungary (2.3%) and Poland (5.8%) recorded the smallest annual rises, while the remaining countries ranged from 7.9% in Spain to 18.6% in Cyprus.

Price changes for fuel and lubricants, April-june 2026 (%, annual rate of change). Bar chart. Link to full dataset below.

Diesel and petrol fell month-on-month in June

Diesel prices fell 6.4% across the EU in June compared with May, while petrol prices dropped 4.2% over the same period, according to Eurostat.

Diesel prices decreased in every EU country between May and June, with the biggest falls in Czechia (-11.3%), Poland (-9.7%) and Bulgaria (-9.4%), while the smallest decreases were in Hungary (-0.6%), Italy (-1.4%) and Slovenia (-1.6%).

For petrol, Cyprus (+0.7%) and Italy (+0.5%) were the only countries to register price increases month-on-month, while the largest declines were in Sweden (-7.8%), Belgium (-7.0%) and Poland (-6.6%).

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