Swedish official to head EU voice in Netherlands amid leadership shift

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Cecilia Thorfinn has been appointed as the new head of the European Commission’s Representation in The Hague.

She will serve as the Commission’s official representative in the Netherlands under the political authority of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU executive reported on Wednesday.

The date the appointment takes effect will be decided later.

Thorfinn, a Swedish national, previously served as deputy head of the Commission’s Representation in The Hague.

Before that, she worked as a team leader at the Commission’s Representation in Stockholm, and joined the European Commission in 1998 after working in Swedish governmental representations and the Council.

What the Representation does

The European Commission has Representations in all EU member state capitals, with Regional Offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw.

The Representations act as the Commission’s “eyes, ears, and voice” in member states, engaging with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens and informing the media and public about EU policies.

Heads of Representation are appointed by the Commission President and act as her political representatives in the member state where they are posted.