EU vows action on cost of living, AI jobs, and inequality

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The European Commission has set out new priorities for the EU’s European Pillar of Social Rights, including tackling cost-of-living pressures, preparing labour markets for artificial intelligence and reducing inequalities.

The Commission adopted a new “Communication” — a policy document setting out its plans and assessment — reviewing progress on social rights across the bloc and identifying areas for further action, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three issues need “urgent, additional attention”: affordability and the cost of living; the impact of AI on work; and reducing inequalities while expanding equal opportunities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “As technological shifts transform our daily lives, and as rising costs put pressure on households across our Union, we stand firm in our commitment to fairness, opportunity and solidarity.”

Measures on pay, work and AI

Many households continue to face high costs for housing, energy, services and essential goods, and the Commission declared it would keep supporting measures intended to reduce poverty risk and strengthen access to essential services.

Minimum wages have increased “significantly” across the EU since the adoption of an EU directive on adequate minimum wages, as reflected in an upcoming monitoring report.

It also announced a first-phase consultation with EU social partners on possible EU action to help people move from inactivity into work when they face significant barriers to employment.

On AI, the Commission said it will set up a new high-level group to look at the technology’s impact on the labour market, as it described rapid AI development and uptake as a force reshaping work.

Looking ahead, the Commission said it will present a “Quality Jobs Act” later this year and consider new indicators to measure job quality across the EU, alongside existing 2030 targets on employment, skills and poverty reduction.

The European Pillar of Social Rights was adopted in 2017 and sets out 20 principles on fair working conditions, social protection and equal opportunities.