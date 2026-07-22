EU unveils digital passport registry to track products from origin to reuse

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The European Commission has launched a Digital Product Passport Registry — a central system designed to support the rollout of digital records that provide information about products.

Digital product passports are expected to include details such as a product’s origin, how it can be reused, instructions for use and whether it meets regulatory requirements, and would usually be accessed via a QR code or similar digital link, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

The Registry is intended to act as a secure hub for the “metadata” connected to these passports, such as unique identifiers, without storing the product-specific information itself, which would remain with businesses or digital passport service providers.

The system is part of the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, and is set to cover product passports in sectors including textiles, steel, aluminium, tyres, furniture, ICT and energy-related products, as well as products covered by sector-specific rules such as construction products, toys and detergents.

First application set for batteries from 2027

The first digital product passports are due to apply to certain kinds of batteries from 18 February 2027.

Alongside the Registry, the Commission said it has launched a helpdesk service and a testing environment to support stakeholders preparing for the rollout, as well as a dedicated website with guidance, technical documentation and support tools.