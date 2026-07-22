EU grants protected designation status to Hungarian wine

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The European Commission has approved the Hungarian wine name “Mura / Murai” for registration as a Protected Designation of Origin.

“Mura / Murai” refers to wine produced in the Mura wine region in south-west Hungary, near the borders with Croatia and Slovenia, the Commission explained in its release on Wednesday.

The protected designation covers white wine, red wine and Siller — a traditional style that sits between dark rosé and light red wine.

White wines under the name are described as having fresh acidity and fruity aromas, while Siller and red wines are described as having intense flavours with notes of red berries.

What a PDO means

A Protected Designation of Origin, or PDO, is an EU quality label that links a product’s name to a specific place and sets rules for how it is made there, the Commission said.

It added that the wine’s reputation and quality are linked to the region’s environment and long-established local wine-growing traditions, including natural conditions such as a mild, humid climate and the influence of the Mura river.

“Mura / Murai” joins more than 3,900 protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications register.