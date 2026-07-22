EU scrutiny deepens over JD.com’s acquisition of German electronics retailer

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has sent JD.com a formal Statement of Grounds in its investigation into the Chinese company’s proposed acquisition of German electronics retailer Ceconomy.

A Statement of Grounds is a step under the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation in which the Commission sets out its objections in writing

The Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the move does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation, and JD.com can now reply and consult the case file.

The inquiry was opened in May 2026 to assess whether JD.com may have been granted foreign subsidies that could distort competition in the EU’s internal market.

The Commission has concerns JD.com may have received support in the form of preferential financing, tax incentives and grants from entities that may be attributable to the People’s Republic of China.

The Commission set a provisional deadline of 2 October 2026 to complete its review.

What the deal involves

JD.com is part of a group that operates a retail business and an online e-commerce marketplace in China, according to the Commission.

Ceconomy is a German retailer that operates both physical shops and online sales, specialising in consumer electronics and home appliances.

The Commission noted that the rules allow companies under investigation to offer commitments.